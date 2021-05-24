National Guard leaves the US Congress

The US Congress woke up on Monday in Washington without the protection of the National Guard for the first time in almost five months, in the face of a decrease in threats from right-wing extremists after the coup against the Capitol on January 6.

The last 2,149 of the nearly 26,000 troops mobilized in an extraordinary deployment in Washington left over the weekend, formally ending their mission to protect the headquarters of Congress.

Troops mobilized after hundreds of supporters of then-Republican President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, disrupting a session to confirm the victory of his Democratic rival and election winner, Joe Biden.

Some broke into legislators’ offices, demanded the death of several of them as well as then Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the session and ended up accepting Biden’s victory.

Amid fears of more threats and following Biden’s inauguration on January 20, thousands of National Guard troops were mobilized to patrol the Capitol area day and night, as a large fence surrounded the entire perimeter giving the feeling of a building under siege.

Trump, who was accused of encouraging that invasion, later claimed that the attackers were a “zero threat” to lawmakers and downplayed the episode.

Since January 6, the federal police (FBI) have arrested and charged some 440 people involved in the events against Congress, dozens of them associated with armed militia groups.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that these troops “protected not only the grounds (of the Capitol), but also the legislators who work there” ensuring the functioning of Congress.