National Geographic recognizes the existence of the fifth ocean of the Earth | Life

Keep changing the history and geography books, because we have a new ocean, although perhaps you already knew it.

It is likely that you will have to update your geography book in the next academic year, and that is National Geographic he has just included in the equation a new ocean that you have probably heard little before, and that you are going to have to learn.

Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and Southern or Southern Ocean. Yes, we have a new member, the Southern Ocean, which has been recognized by National Geographic as the fifth ocean on Earth, on the occasion of World Oceans Day.

According to abc7news, to explain their inclusion, they claim that the Southern Ocean has different streams, also varied wildlife and other ecological characteristics that distinguish it from the rest of the oceans.

Basically with this id, it is called to highlight the urgent and unique conservation needs of this region, and also contributes to other scientific and educational research efforts.

The existence of Earth’s fifth ocean has always been questioned, with various streams of scientists including it and others ignoring it, but National Geographic cartographers now acknowledge it, and that is likely to fuel its international recognition.

The fact that it took National Geographic more than a century to recognize the existence of the fifth ocean (until now they had only recognized the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian and Arctic), is that unlike the other oceans that are defined by their continents, This Southern Ocean is recognized for its current.

If you consider that you have already been taught in college or university about the existence of the southern or southern ocean, this is because there are certain discussions within the scientific community where some consider its existence and others do not.

However, from National Geographic they point out that “geographers debated whether the waters around Antarctica had enough unique characteristics to deserve their own name, or if they were simply cold extensions of the southern Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.”