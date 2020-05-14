The new coronavirus pandemic tends to bring new guidelines for football. In a “live” promoted this Wednesday by the Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo (Fisesp), the secretary general of CBF, Walter Feldman, recognized challenges for the clubs to maintain their financial structures.

– Necessarily, after the pandemic there will be an inexorable reengineering, we have nowhere to run. There will be new contractual relationships. A reduction in this new contractual relationship is being sought in Congress, which today requires that, in case of cancellation, 100% be paid until the end. A series of measures for football to be saved as a whole – he said.

CBF women’s football coordinator, Marco Aurélio Cunha, outlined a challenging scenario.

– It is a difficult situation, as the signed contract has to be maintained. However, there is room for discussions and athletes, aware of everything that is happening, will need to give up part of their salaries not only in Brazil, but worldwide. A new wave of analysis will come, with players winning less, less stratospheric contracts … – he believes.

Asked about changes at the box office, Walter Feldman pointed out that there is an unknown question about ticket prices.

– Clubs survive on television contracts, shirt and plaque sponsors or at the box office. In this round after the pandemic, we may have a long period of games with closed gates, which is a new fact, which will lead to large audiences. It is still very uncertain how the public’s attitude will also be in the return of football – and then he said:

– Consumers will make their choices about what is essential. Depending on the reaction, reduction measures may be necessary. Clubs will have to recover part of their product, from entertainment – he added.

The CBF secretary general spoke about the strong impact that the new coronavirus pandemic had on national football:

– Football is not just entertainment, but a relevant economic system. Currently, it is equivalent to 0.72% of the Brazilian GDP, R $ 54 billion has more than 56 thousand workers, it is a large productive chain – he detailed.

