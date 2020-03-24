National flights in the US could be canceled virtually or under government order

The local airlines they begin to contemplate options in the fight to stay, in the middle of a low passenger flow originated by Covid-19, this according to information provided by federal authorities and the industry itself.

The possible voluntary closure of virtually all passenger flights in the US, is contemplated based on the planning of government agencies, which consider order the movement and control of air traffic throughout the nation, which continues in devastation from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, no final decisions yet by air transport organizations, nor by the White House, although in the midst of the dispute to remain with low affluence, they begin to consider options, in which the reduced hours due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the world have forced an approximate of 80 million residents in the US to stay at home.

They have been airline executives, union leaders of pilots and transport officials who contemplate a bleak outlook in the industry, since most of the flights have been canceled, especially those concerning the international sector, cancellations that so far equivalent to 40 percent.

It is the Transportation Security Administration (Transportation Security Administration, TSA), the agency of the US Department of Homeland Security that is dedicated to management of airport security systems, which reported last Sunday March 22 that the passenger flow decreased by 80%, compared to the figures for the same period of the previous year.

According to Center for Aviation (CAP) which is one of the market intelligence sources most trusted in the world of the aviation and travel industry, the airlines around the world risk bankruptcy towards the end of May 2020, in the event that governments and air transport organizations do not take the necessary measures in relation to the Covid-19.

So far, the airline operation is reported by CAPA less than 50% of your operation, together with the series of cancellations that far exceed reservations every time a country recommends not to travel.

For its part, the International Air Transport Association (IATA ), calculated in early March 2020 that the airlines could lose an approximate of 113 billion dollars in income derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reduction of flights and prices multiplied since last January, thereby dividing the benefits of the industry, in addition to generating large debts, the equivalent of a big loss in the market.

In that sense, the America’s most renowned stock index, Standard & Poor´s 500 recently pointed out that the airlines has fallen by 26% so far 2020; on the lines corresponding to that country, these prior to Covid-19 operated with more than 8.4 million flights per year, according to information provided by the Washington Post.