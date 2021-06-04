National Egg Day: 10 Fun Facts You Won’t Believe

Of course the egg deserves a special day of celebration, it is simply one of the most complete, versatile and wonderful foods that exist. Based on this as an initiative headed by the International Egg Commission, since 1996 year after year, every June 3 is celebrated National Egg Day, with the sole objective of providing a special tribute to one of the most important foods available. the man. In fact you probably don’t know it, but according to data released by the American Egg Board, it is estimated that on average a person consumes about 279 pieces of egg per year.

The truth is that it is undeniable to say that eggs are part of the most popular and consumed foods in the world, not in vain are they an elemental product in the basic food basket of many countries in the world. Such popularity leads us to believe that we know everything about eggs, yet there are fascinating facts worth knowing that perfectly complement their exceptional benefits for physical and mental health. It is no coincidence that eggs are a great ally to improve brain and cognitive function, cardiovascular health and of course, they are the best dietary addition to accelerate metabolism, burn body fat and of course lose weight!

Although this day may not be one of the most popular gastronomic festivals, it should be and that is why we have taken on the task of collecting some wonderful curiosities about this powerful food You’ll be surprised!

10 unique facts about eggs:

1. The yolk and whites have the same amount of protein

One of the main qualities of the egg is of course its immense nutritional power and one of the aspects that attracts the most attention is its magnificent protein content of high biological value. In fact, many people tend to integrate eggs into their diet for this reason and of course, for its satiating power and its great benefits to accelerate weight loss. Fortunately the yolk and white of an egg contain 3 grams of protein eachThe difference between the two, however, lies in the amount of calories. The yolk of an egg contains 60 calories compared to the 15 calories of the white, which is why many people who want to lose weight bet on only consuming the whites.

2. The thickness of an egg shell will depend on the age of the laying hen

Much has been said about the differences in the eggshells, on the one hand in terms of color and on the other hand on the thickness of each one. It is known that a rather misconception about brown eggs is that they generally have thicker shells than white eggs, however people often do not know why. The truth and what most people do not know is that the thickness of an egg shell depends entirely on the age of the chicken. Young chickens lay eggs with harder shells, while older chickens produce thinner shells. Awesome!

3. Hens’ earlobes are a factor in egg color.

Surprised? Probably this is a fact that many people do not know, however it is certainly wonderful: A hen’s earlobe can help predict the color of the eggs she will lay. Oddly enough, chickens with white lobes are more likely to produce white eggs, while chickens with red or brown lobes lay brown eggs – further proof of how wonderful nature is.

4. Eggs contain choline

We are familiar with the most popular nutrients in eggs, however one of the most worth talking about is choline. One of the basic nutrients is choline, a compound responsible for forming cell membranes and signaling molecules in the brain, therefore it is important for the good memory function. It is also key in the optimal functioning of the nervous system and therefore benefits the mood, as if that were not enough it is an essential nutrient in metabolism and weight loss. Whole eggs are a good source of this nutrient, as they contain about 100 mg of choline per piece.

5. It is possible to determine the freshness of an egg according to its buoyancy

A very popular method of determining the age and freshness of an egg is to place it in a cup of water, if it floats it means that the egg is old and it’s probably best not to eat it. On the contrary, if it remains at the bottom of the cup, it means that the egg is still fresh and that it has not developed an air pocket inside. Undoubtedly a good recommendation to always consume fresh eggs and thus obtain all of its nutritional benefits, and of course avoid possible food poisoning.

6. Brown eggs are more expensive than white ones

It’s true. Normally when we make weekly purchases there is some doubt when choosing the color of the eggs and of course many people bet on the cheapest ones, which are always white. Based on it several doubts have arisen about the price difference and it has nothing to do with one variant being healthier than the other. Simply brown eggs are more expensive than white ones because the chickens that lay them are physically bigger, which requires farmers to spend more to feed the chickens.

7. Eggs increase HDL (good cholesterol)

The main myth around the consumption of eggs, which emerged decades ago, was based on the alleged negative effects of eggs on cholesterol levels and therefore cardiovascular health. Fortunately, today we know that eggs are a completely healthy food and in fact it is known that high-density lipoproteins, that is, “good cholesterol” increases with the consumption of eggs. There are medical references in which it is proven that people who have higher levels of HDL tend to have a reduced risk of developing heart disease and stroke.

8. American eggs must be refrigerated

Many people use to wash their eggs after buying them, however it is a pretty bad habit. Considering that in the United States, all eggs must be washed at the processing plant – it is not necessary! Washing eggs has been proven to strip them of the natural coating that protects them from infection called “bloom“This is also why people refrigerate their eggs to minimize the chance of a bacterial infection. The truth is that neither of these two steps is necessary, because the shell of the egg is made of a porous material it will be much more prone to some kind of contamination.

9. Not all eggs in the box are the same size

At first glance it might seem that an egg carton contains equal pieces, however it is important to say that the eggs vary in actual size and weight. So that they will never be the same size, even if they all come from the same box, it is not for nothing that the USDA has established guidelines for the weight of eggs per dozen and not for each individual egg.

10. Eggs are one of the few dietary sources of vitamin D

Although the nutritional value of eggs is undeniable and they provide quite popular essential nutrients such as their high content in: proteins, healthy fats, folic acid, vitamin B2, selenium, iron, vitamins A and E and others. It is particularly striking that they are one of thes few food sources rich in vitamin D, therefore they are a good alternative to sunlight. They are a great ally of the immune system, help prevent diseases and strengthen bone health.

–

