National Drill 2021: Here what you need to know

MEXICO CITY.- This Monday, June 21, the National Drill 2021 on Mexico City.

The hypothesis will be an earthquake of great magnitude with an epicenter on the coast of Guerrero, so that from 11:30 hours the sound of the Seismic Alert will be emitted.

This will be reproduced on the loudspeakers of the C5 poles in Mexico City, in radio and television stadiums that support this service, as well as on the receivers of this hazard warning station.

It may interest you: Macrosimulacro will be carried out without changes in the CDMX

Join the # SimulacroNacional2021 next June 21, 2021 in Mexico City at 11:30 am Take advantage of this exercise to prepare yourself: https://t.co/Cmgwk40k3Z Register your property at https://t.co/smFoZaXPKf#LaPrentaciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/eTbSsuVXQE – Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 20, 2021

The Government of Mexico City reminded the population that it was an earthquake drill and invited them to participate in the evacuation or withdrawal procedures implemented in the Civil Protection programs.

This is the first macro-simulation to be carried out in Mexico City during 2021 and aims to measure the response capacity of society in the event of an eventuality.

At first the National Drill 2021 was scheduled for May 19, however the date was changed to Monday, June 21 of the same year.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr