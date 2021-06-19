national debate on Memphis Depay

06/19/2021

On at 19:17 CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

If Spanish football lives installed in a permanent debate about the ‘nine’ of the national team, something similar happens in the Netherlands, but with the ’10’: it is Memphis Depay, already confirmed as the signing of Barça, who focuses all the comments. Not all exactly praiseworthy on account of their performance in the Eurocup.

Depay is the great figure of the ‘oranje’ team. The entire attacking game rests on him – not in vain his goals were key for the Netherlands to qualify for the Eurocup-, but both his game and his personality continue to place him in the target of many analysts, who demand much more of him.

One of the most critical is former striker Wim Kieft, European champion in 1988 with the ‘oranje’. “You can’t expect every ball you touch to be decisive & rdquor ;, he explained in ‘De Telegraaf’,“sometimes you have to play easy, don’t always look for the most complicated or most aesthetic solution& rdquor ;.

“That’s why Depay loses so many balls & rdquor ;, he argued,” because of his ambition to always play at the limit, or perhaps because his contractual situation is not defined or for any other reason, but he has to learn to make better decisions & rdquor ;.

Kieft compares Depay to Lukaku or Benzema. “They are strikers who know how to play easily, who trust their reading of the game, who know how to wait for the right moment to hit the opponent & rdquor ;. For Kieft, Depay is a player “too easy to defend & rdquor; for opposing teams.

“Memphis has to seek more to his teammates and play simple, not with so much adornment or unnecessary details, because that causes you to fail more often and your confidence decreases & rdquor ;.

More acid was another analyst, also with a past as a professional footballer although with a more modest career, Johan Derksen. On the ‘De Oranjezomer’ show, he said that Depay “is a second-rate player right now, not a top-tier star.”

Derksen emphasized Depay’s turnovers. “25 turnovers in a game & mldr; That is not going to be accepted in Barcelona & rdquor ;, he stressed. “This is a European Championship, not a Lyon game against Saint-Etienne. He knows that all of Europe is watching and wants to be in the photo, there is the summary of everything & rdquor ;.

“Fail and keep doing weird things& rdquor;, laments Derksen, who believes that Depay has yet to earn the role of star of the team. “In order to be the undisputed reference and for your teammates to adapt to you, you have to earn it. And he, at the moment, is not earning it & rdquor ;.

René van der Gijp, also a former professional player, came to remember a few words from Juninho Pernambucano, Lyon’s sports director, about Depay. “He said that he believed Jesus Christ because everything had to revolve around him.

More The former Danish footballer of Spanish descent Kenneth Pérez was sympathetic, also a commentator in the Netherlands. In ‘Voetbal International’, he assured that Depay “only played the first half well against Ukraine. It is true that he has lost many balls, but that is something inherent in his game & rdquor ;.

“Always try to make it beautiful and spectacular. And of course, if it doesn’t come out right, it’s irritating. If you do well, people will stand up to applaud you. So far we have not seen him at his best, but it is clear that he is the most creative player in the attack of the national team & rdquor ;, said Pérez.

Eric Meijers, a long-time coach in Dutch grassroots football, also asked for a margin for Depay. “He has to be the leader of the team. Against Austria he scored a penalty, but he was also very wrong. And he was not right when he said that he did not get on well on the field with Weghorst. He can still give much more than what we have seen of him & rdquor ;.