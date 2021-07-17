National Corn Fritters Day: History, Nutritional Benefits, and How to Make Them at Home

What would become of us without corn fritters? It goes without saying that they are an important element in American culinary culture and accompany all kinds of celebrations, be it summer barbecues, backyard gatherings or movie nights!the corn fritters are a must! And beyond the fact that they are an important part of the traditions, it makes sense that they are one of the most popular sweet and savory snacks in the United States, it is the country that is in charge of the 40% of corn production worldwide. So corn fritters are so loved that they even have their day, which is why every July 16 is celebrated National Corn Fritters Day. Without a place, the perfect pretext to encourage us to fry a batch of one of the best sides ever.

A little about its origin:

It is said that corn fritters originate from Native Americans, who used ground corn as a staple food for many years, in fact long before explorers from Europe arrived in the New World. However, at that time deep frying techniques They weren’t something they were familiar with, requiring cooking oil and equipment that could withstand high temperatures. Everything changed when the European settlers arrived in America, since they learned about different processes and recipes to make the most of corn, after a short time they began to use corn flour. Thus was born the corn fritter, in the southern United States.

The rest is history, the corn fritters quickly went around the world to the degree that are equally popular in places like Indonesia, where they are known as “bakwan jagung” or “perkedel jagung”. The earliest historical record of the corn fritter is known to be from Samuel Pepys, an Englishman who served as a Member of Parliament during the English Restoration period. He noted in his journal that he would be enjoying some corn fritters before Lent.

Nutritional benefits:

Corn is one of the most consumed cereals in the world, its nutritional value and versatility are striking. In particular, corn kernels contain a large amount of vitamins and antioxidantsIn addition to being a great source of potassium, an essential nutrient that helps regulate the circulatory system and blood pressure. Corn is also good for your eyes as it contains lutein, a carotenoid similar to vitamin A that helps reduce the risk of macular degeneration, cataracts, and other eye conditions.

Another genius is its fiber content, which benefits digestion and promotes the elimination of cholesterol in the arteries. It also contains valuable B vitamins, which are important for health and ensure proper brain and heart function. Corn also provides essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron, and manganese. It is important to consume it with caution in the cases of people with diabetes: ½ cup of corn (or a small ear of corn) contains 15 grams of carbohydrates. Best of all, it is a 100% plant-based diet friendly food, it is satiating and ideal to avoid overeating.

If you want to make them even healthier, bet on using whole wheat flour, use little olive oil or better yet bet on using the air fryer, your caloric intake will decrease considerably. Another good recommendation is to avoid adding cream or cheese.

How to prepare corn fritters? Fast and easy

Ingredients:

3 cups corn kernels 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 3/4 cup heavy cream Vegetable oil for frying Sliced ​​chives, for serving Sour cream or aioli garlic, to serve

Preparation mode:

1. In a large bowl, combine the corn kernels, flour, sugar, baking powder, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the eggs and heavy cream until the batter is well combined.

2. Cover a plate with paper towels. Meanwhile, coat the bottom of a large skillet with vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, pour 2 to 3 tablespoons of corn masa into the skillet, spreading it slightly in a flat circular shape.

3. Cook the fritters for 2 to 3 minutes, then flip them once and cook for 3 more minutes until golden brown and cooked through. Place on the plate with paper towels and immediately season with salt. Repeat this process until you finish with the remaining batter, adding more oil if necessary.

4. Garnish the corn fritters with chives and serve with sour cream or garlic aioli. Enjoy freshly made they are a true delight.

