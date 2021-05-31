National coalition calls on senior immigration officials to protect youth at risk of deportation



Young people who could apply for legal permanent residence through the special juvenile immigrant classification have been hit by bureaucratic delays and are trapped in legal limbo, facing possible deportation. /File

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

Last week, a group of more than 400 experienced professionals working with immigrant children who have survived abuse and neglect, sent an open letter to senior immigration officials asking them to immediately address the damage caused in the years-long delay to Apply for lawful permanent residence through the Special Immigrant Juvenile Classification or SIJS. This delay has left tens of thousands of vulnerable children and youth trapped in legal limbo and facing possible deportation, despite being eligible to apply for green cards.

The effort is led by the End SIJS Backlog Coalition (“the Coalition”), a national group of directly affected immigrant youth and more than 55 allied organizations working to educate Congress, immigration agencies, and the general public about the harmful impacts. of visa limits on immigrant children, and advocate for an end to the SIJS delay. In addition to the Coalition’s member organizations, hundreds of lawyers, doctors, social workers and activists have signed the letter. Among its signatory organizations are Catholic Charities of New York Immigrant and Refugee Services,

SIJS is an immigration status that allows children who have survived abuse, neglect, or abandonment by their parents to apply for permanent residence in the United States. The SIJS classification combines special protections from both state child welfare law and humanitarian immigration law to help trauma survivors obtain protection with the least delay possible. Congress created SIJS, with a direct path to a green card, to give young people the tools they need to achieve stability: eligibility for federal financial aid for college, work authorization, and protection from deportation. A SIJS petition must be adjudicated within 180 days, and except for the current delay, a youth who was granted SIJS is eligible to immediately apply for a green card. However, a delay right now for SIJS-based green cards is preventing many young people from accessing those tools in a timely and meaningful way.

Tens of thousands of SIJS beneficiaries from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras now face several years of waits before they can apply for lawful permanent residence due to annual limits on employment-based visas and limits imposed by country in green cards, which expose them to exploitation and deportation; the dangers that precisely SIJS was designed and decreed to prevent.

In the letter, the Coalition outlines the harm youth experience as a result of the backlog and calls on President Biden’s administration to implement interim measures, such as granting SIJS applicants work permits and preventing their deportation, until the approval is approved. legislation to eliminate delay.

-Mario Russell, Esq. Director, Catholic Charities of New York Immigrant and Refugee Services