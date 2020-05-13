On the rise in Brazil, with the increase in public interest and the effective and competitive entry of large clubs, women’s football has suffered a blow in recent weeks because of the stoppage of all activities due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. To continue strengthened, it will be necessary to resilience and reinvent itself, according to Tatiele Silveira, a Ferroviária technician.

Last year, she led the Araraquara (SP) team to win the Brazilian Championship title, becoming the first woman to win the tournament as a coach. In addition, she has extensive experience in the sport, having also commanded Internacional, the club for which she was a player. “We will have to reinvent ourselves. As much as there are cuts, women’s football has always been resilient. The most important thing is to maintain the game,” he said.

The Women’s Brasileirão started 2020 with great visibility. The games, after all, were shown on Band, on open TV, and on Twitter, one game per round. The remaining matches were broadcast on CBF TV on a streaming channel on the Mycujoo website. In addition, the four clubs that gained access last season reinforced the presence of the main powers of men’s football: São Paulo, Palmeiras, Grêmio and Cruzeiro.

“It was growing, with open network transmission and streaming, by CBF and the Paulista Federation. This contributes to the greater dissemination of sponsors”, comments Tatiele, stressing that maintaining the supporters’ exposure will be fundamental for women’s football. “We are inserted in the context of football, in evidence because we are in larger structures, with the arrival of traditional clubs”, he added, in a “remote” press conference.

The pause in the calendar has already brought about changes in women’s football in 2020 in Brazil. In an example of the growth of the sport, the Paulista Championship would have 16 participants, four more than last year, with all the teams facing each other in the first phase, which would be followed by knockout, starting in the quarterfinals. In addition, it was decided that it would take place from April to August.

This schedule, however, needed to be revised. A recent meeting of the competition’s Technical Council canceled the previous regulation. And he determined that a new dispute formula, probably more streamlined, although still undefined, will be adopted. “The initial format is not going to happen. We don’t know if all the teams will follow and how many dates we will have,” said Tatiele, indicating the scenario of uncertainty.

To minimize the effects of the crisis, CBF announced financial support for the teams that compete in the two national divisions of the national women’s championship, with R $ 120 thousand for the Series A1 teams and R $ 50 thousand for each Series A2 participant. A welcome support, in Tatiele’s words, but that needs to be used well by the clubs and that will not solve all the problems.

“It is important, but it depends on the reality of each club. You will need the help of the CBF, the federations. These initiatives collaborate, but they are not the solution to the problems. We see it with good eyes, but the important thing is to see how it will be. redistributed to the casts “, he comments.

Organized by CBF, the Brasileirão was paralyzed on March 15, when the fifth of the 15 rounds of its qualifying round was being played. The tournament was led by Tatiele’s Ferroviária and also by Santos, with both having won the first four games. With the tournament interrupted for about two months, and without any prediction for return, the coach recognizes that the physical damage is obvious.

“We keep the athletes in training to have a minimum physical loss. But there will be a loss, because we were evolving, after pre-season and with training. We are going to the seventh week of stoppage and not knowing when the return will be. The idea now it is to minimize losses “, he said.

While resuming training is impossible, Ferroviária works with the group remotely. The club uses online platforms, makes videoconferences with the cast and passes the work that needs to be done weekly. And Tatiele reveals a special concern with the psychological aspect of athletes in a period of confinement and uncertainty.

“We are learning to work without the practical part, with conversation and analysis. And therein comes the importance of interpersonal relationships. We need to work on observation and perception”, concludes the coach, who has sought to dialogue directly with some players to understand her difficulties personal.

