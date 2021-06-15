National Bourbon Whiskey Day: Its Taste and Difference from Single Malt Whiskey



National Bourbon Whiskey Day is celebrated in the United States every June 14, the perfect excuse to learn more about the fascinating world of whiskey.

Whiskey is such a special drink that it deserves a day of celebration. In particular, year after year on June 14 in the United States, the National Bourbon Whiskey Day, which is undoubtedly a unique variant that has attracted great interest worldwide. The truth is that whiskey is one of the most popular and favorite alcoholic beverages of all time. Its name is derived from the Irish phrase “water of life” and it is a drink that encompasses a wonderful history and artisanal elaboration, although there are many varieties of whiskey, Scotch and bourbon are the most consumed in the world. Despite having many similarities, they also have notable differences, which make each one special and authentic.

For more context: Whiskey is a distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain purees. As usual, they are aged in charred oak barrels until they reach the desired production age. The most common grains used to make whiskey are corn, barley, rye, and wheat. They are precisely factors that determine the characteristics in terms of flavor, aroma and consistency of each variant. Without a doubt, today is the perfect day to talk about the main differences between these two great treasures and Why not? Raise glasses in his honor.

About Bourbon Whiskey:

Among whiskey lovers there is a very popular saying that says: all bourbons are whiskey, but not all whiskeys are bourbon. Therefore, the first thing we have to say is the following: for a whiskey to be considered bourbon it must be made in the United States, although any state applies, most of the alternatives are specifically made in Kentucky. In fact, the state of Kentucky is currently recognized as the birthplace of bourbon. Also, your puree, which is the mixture of grains that bourbon is distilled from, you need to understand at least 51% and not more than 79% Indian corn. Most recipes use about 70% corn, which gives it its typical nickname “corn whiskey.”

Bourbon must be aged for at least two years in a new charred American white oak cask, however today many types of bourbon are four or more years old. One of the most determining details about its unique personality is that Bourbon It gains its color and much of its flavor with barrel aging. The charred wood provides caramelized sugars that give the whiskey flavor and one of the great curiosities about its elaboration is that the barrels can only be used once, so many are converted into furniture or firewood and others are used to age the soy sauce.

Also, the handling of bourbon barrels is quite a particular issue. They are kept in multi-story department store called rick houses, spaces in which the wooden barrels expand and contract according to the outside climate that eventually penetrates these rick houses. The warm climate makes the pores of the wood open more and impart its flavor. The result is that the kegs on the upper deck will taste slightly different than those on the lower deck. Regarding its alcohol content, it is known that most distillers make bourbon between 80 and 100 degrees; this means that it contains 40 to 50% alcohol by volume.

Regarding its organoleptic qualities, the first thing that is relevant to mention is that bourbon has a higher concentration of sugars in corn than barley, wheat or rye and therefore it is a sweeter drink than whiskey. Without a doubt, it is a characteristic that softens the smoky notes always present in this type of distillate. On the other hand, the color of bourbon is yellowish with golden highlights, while that of whiskey tends to be brown; this is because in this last drink it is allowed to add syrups with colorants, while in bourbon it is prohibited. In addition, the bourbon is aged in new American oak barrels; which contributes to the tobacco notes so characteristic of this drink.

About Scotch whiskey:

Scotch whiskey, It is made mainly from malted barley. And for obvious reasons to bear his name, it can only be produced in Scotland. There are two main types: single malt and single grain. So single malt Scotch whiskey is made from just water and malted barley in a single distillery. Meanwhile, single grain Scotch whiskey is also produced in a single distillery, but may contain other whole grains of malted or unmalted cereals. Unlike bourbon, which does not have a minimum aging period, Scotch whiskey must be aged for at least 3 years in oak containers. Once ready, the whiskey is distilled and bottled with a minimum of 40% alcohol (80 proof).

In general, its production process is striking, which consists of four stages. In principle, the barley is immersed in water and later spread on the malting base in order to germinate. Once sprouts have emerged, it is cooked in an oven so that the barley dries before grinding it. Subsequently, the ground barley is mixed with hot water in a mash tank, which gives rise to a sugary liquid called “must”And is the basis for alcohol. The liquid must is transferred to large vats called fermentation jars or containers and the yeast is added. Finally, the liquid is left to ferment so that the sugars in the must are transformed into alcohol, This resulting liquid is known as “wash” or fermented must. Finally, the fermented must is heated in copper stills and the part of the liquor is collected to finish the process by pouring it into oak barrels to allow it to mature.

