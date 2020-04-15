It calls for “making an inclusive and agreed version.” It is a draft, José Ignacio Santos Preciado clarified.

After the Bioethics guide to critical medicine resource allocation, spread on the page of the General Health Council, José Ignacio Santos Preciado, secretary of the same, clarified in Aristegui En Vivo that This is a draft, which will be submitted to the CSG for analysis.

On the page of the National Bioethics Commission, a criticism was made of this document, due to “various argumentative deficiencies in its wording”, for which it called for “an inclusive and consensual version”.

This guideline includes, for example: “When we only have one ventilator and there are two patients: patient A is 80 years old and patient B is 20 years old. Suppose if patient A receives the ventilator she will live 7 more years and if patient B receives the ventilator she will live 65 more years. To solve this problem, an additional principle has to be introduced: save as many lives-to-be-completed. A life-to-complete must be understood as one that has not yet gone through the different stages of human bio-psycho-social development (i.e. childhood, adolescence, adulthood, old age). And from among the lives-to-be completed you have to choose those that are in the earlier stages ”.

Although the stance of the National Bioethics Commission is concise, it coincides with the demarcation made by the UNAM – whose rector is a member of said council – which in turn stated in a statement: “This weekend, the Council of General Health published a document entitled Critical Medicine Resource Allocation Bioethics Guide, which establishes the provisions that will guide the decisions of medical personnel in case the health system is overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic. . In this regard, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) considers it important to make the following precision: 1.- In accordance with the provisions of articles 15 of the General Health Law and third of the Internal Regulations of the Council itself, it corresponds to the University National, specifically the rector, one of the seats intended for the Full Members. 2.- Neither UNAM nor its rector, Dr. Enrique Graue Wiechers, have been called to any plenary session for the analysis, discussion and eventual approval of said Guide. Therefore, the National University dissociates itself from the terms and content of said document. ”

In addition to what was published on the page of the National Bioethics Commission, due to the recent publication of the guide, a statement on “bioethics in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic“, Which is dated March 12 and is reproduced below:

