National Best Friend Day 2021: 5 healthy snacks to meet and celebrate with your friends



Surprise your most faithful companions in life with these delicious entrees, they are accessible, healthy and truly easy to prepare.

Every June 8 is celebrated in the United States Best Friends Day, without a doubt after a long pandemic it is the perfect pretext to honor and celebrate our most faithful allies in life. Without a doubt one of the most important relationships since we are little are best friends, those that despite time and life changes can withstand the distance, the storms, our drunkenness and silence. Whether we’ve known them for a lifetime or acquired more recently, best friends make tough times bearable and fun times memorable.

Some fun facts aside from the celebration: According to a Pew Research survey, 98% of teens have one or more close friends and in fact the 78% of them say they have one to five close friends. It has also been proven that as we move into adulthood, our ability to make friends changes, along with our priorities. However, after a pandemic in which we have had the opportunity to value friendship and social coexistence, we cannot let this day be overlooked. No matter how many friends surround you, today is the perfect day to meet them, enjoy and thank them for their company. Based on this, we set about selecting some rich and accessible alternatives of snacks and snacks to surprise them.

1. Avocado hummus tapas

Simply perfect, healthy, nutritious and accessible. They are the perfect entry to enjoy a drink and start the conversation, best of all, it will take you very little time to prepare the avocado hummus: all you need is to add all the ingredients in the food processor, place it in a sleeve pastry maker and refrigerate. Buy a delicious artisan bread, part in thick slices and minutes before the guests arrive prepare each tapa, if you wish add a touch of olive oil or a slice of Parmesan cheese and decorate with natural flowers They are the cutest and most delicious snack!

2. Chambray potatoes exploited with garlic and parsley

Potatoes are one of the most popular ingredients to create unbeatable snacks and snacks, They are the most accessible, versatile and combine with everything. Although we are quite used to eating French fries and French fries, there are other alternatives to cook the potatoes in “healthier and gourmet” ways. Such is the case with this wonderful recipe, very easy to prepare and quick, since it takes 20 minutes in the oven. Without a doubt a great alternative to look like the best host in a few minutes.

3. Egg salad sandwiches

Sandwiches are always a good idea, above all they are a quick option perfect for the typical summer heat. If you are tired of the typical ham and cheese sandwich, this egg salad alternative will become one of your favorite recipes. Serve them cold, divide them into small triangles, arrange them in one on a nice tray and if you wish, decorate with some olives inserted on a toothpick. They are very light, refreshing and satiating, ideal to share in any meeting You will see how they finish quickly!

4. Breaded shrimp

Nobody can resist a good plate of breaded shrimp, especially when we contemplate delicious sauces to soak them. This recipe is much easier than you think and it is a real delicacy, it is highly recommended to use the air fryer They will be very crispy and healthier! Best of all, you can contemplate rich garnishes and sauces, such as chipotle mayonnaise.

5. Raspberries covered in yogurt and chocolate

We cannot leave without a rich and simple dessert to change the salty taste of the palate. After so much snacking and drinking with friends, a light dessert will be the best option and these raspberries covered in Greek yogurt and dark chocolate are simply the find of the season. Best of all, they are incredibly healthy and you can easily make them in just a few minutes. Simply irresistible! In fact, I assure you that they will become your favorite healthy snacks.

