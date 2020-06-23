Source: Twitter @ClubAmerica

This Tuesday morning, Mexico was affected with a significant earthquake with epicenter in Oaxaca, so several teams of the national football and international expressed their solidarity.

The capital clubs America, Pumas and Blue Cross show your concern after the earthquake, which was perceived with great intensity in the Mexico City and reported that the players were doing well.

📸 | All good in the Nest You guys? 🦅 pic.twitter.com/bl6zG2lSi0 – Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 23, 2020

All good in La Noria, Azules.

How are they? 🤔 # UnaFormaDeVida pic.twitter.com/g7JM9QLWTr – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzulCD) June 23, 2020

We wish everyone is well after the earthquake this morning. Let’s pay attention to the instructions of the authorities and follow the civil protection protocols. # SoyDePumas https://t.co/2FbQWW6Bn9 – PUMAS (@PumasMX) June 23, 2020

At the international level, the PSG, he Wolverhampton and the Bayer Leverkusen they also spoke for the telluric movement in the Mexican republic and sent solidarity messages for the population.

We learned of the strong earthquake in Mexico 🇲🇽. We hope everyone is well ❤️. Take good care of yourself, always. #UnidosALaDistancia – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@ bayer04_en) June 23, 2020

At 10:29 in the morning, a earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was registered on the coasts of Oaxaca and unfortunately, so far a balance has been reported of two people killed by this incident.