This Tuesday morning, Mexico was affected with a significant earthquake with epicenter in Oaxaca, so several teams of the national football and international expressed their solidarity.

The capital clubs America, Pumas and Blue Cross show your concern after the earthquake, which was perceived with great intensity in the Mexico City and reported that the players were doing well.

At the international level, the PSG, he Wolverhampton and the Bayer Leverkusen they also spoke for the telluric movement in the Mexican republic and sent solidarity messages for the population.

At 10:29 in the morning, a earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was registered on the coasts of Oaxaca and unfortunately, so far a balance has been reported of two people killed by this incident.