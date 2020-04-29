In his decision of April 16, Noel Le Graët asked that the National not be affected by the stoppage of the championship due to the presence of five professional clubs and this third place in the ranking which allows to play a play-off against the 18th in Ligue 2. If the L2 were to resume, it should be the same for the National because the third, in this case Boulogne in the current classification, could not wait for the floor above to resume and especially finished to play the roadblock while the National is stopped! Except that this bastard championship, to use an expression of Jean-Claude Scouarec, the boss of the Dunkirk club, is not certain of being able to resume and reflection exists at the highest level of the FFF. Because most of the clubs that make up the equivalent of the third level of French football are not sure they can enforce the draft medical protocol they received at the start of the week for lack of means to finance it and for lack infrastructure for training in order to enforce even the minimum: social distancing!

In Puy, the training center was requisitioned for the Covid-19. This medical protocol of around twenty pages is, with a few details, the same as that of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs. In National, amateur clubs (13 out of 18) do not have a salaried doctor. In Pau, for example, he is a general practitioner and volunteer at the club but currently employed at the city hospital during the health crisis. So it’s difficult to be the person referenced for the daily organization and coordination of the hygiene measures stipulated in the document. Not to mention the implementation of PCR tests and even if for the National, cardiac ultrasound and biological assessment are not mandatory. Which is quite surprising.

Clubs are undersized: “Not all clubs are equipped to meet this protocol,” said one president. Others, like Boulogne do everything to be ready but it must also be said that for the Hauts de France club, there is a real stake with this third place synonymous with the L2 accession barrage. Those who have retained professional status, Gazélec Ajaccio, Red Star, QRM, Béziers and Bourg-en-Bresse do not have all the facilities necessary to ensure the protection of players during training sessions. The UNFP became aware of the problem and organized this Monday telephone meetings with the 18 delegates of National clubs to take the pulse of the players. A sort of audit to have the feeling of the players on the situation which will be discussed this Tuesday evening at a summary meeting. For the most part, it is impractical and utopian to want to start again under these conditions. The UNFP is therefore considering the idea of ​​sending a letter to the federation within 24-48 hours to alert them. In any case, it is Noel Le Graët that will probably have to make the decision by the end of the week and define the classification conditions. It seems on the same bases of the famous quotient as in N2 and N3 and D2 female. But what about the third Boulogne and the play-off match?

Same cause and same effects for women

As for the female D1, there too, there is a draft medical protocol to be respected and apart from the female sections of professional clubs the others will have a hard time enforcing it on two fronts. First of all on a human level, not all D1 clubs have the means to implement this protocol on a daily basis, the medical staff not being present full-time with the workforce. Furthermore, this medical protocol has a cost. With a test per week to do in particular, the budget could rise from 12,000 to 15,000 euros. An amount that some championship teams can not support given their complicated financial state for this financial year. Other clubs ask the question of structures and their capacities in terms of football field. Because if it is necessary to respect certain distances between the players for training, there will be a lack of space and therefore an impossibility of returning to training according to health restrictions.

Another problem: amateur licenses. Indeed, all D1 players are not professional or do not have a federal contract to date. Players with this status cannot benefit from license waivers beyond July 1. They will therefore be free to enter elsewhere on this date, in a club like Metz where federal contracts are counted on the fingers of one hand, the first team could be decimated if the championship resumed to stretch to end of July. Finally, according to our information, the D1 coaches exchanged via a discussion group to find out their positions regarding a possible resumption of the championship. The clear desire to resume competition was not entirely shared. Finally D1 female, the subject is a little more sensitive than in National because there is the allocation of two European places (Lyon and PSG to date) and UEFA will not be satisfied with a simple federal decision to justify the end of the women’s championship and that it be ratified by the European body in order to designate the qualified for 2020-2021.