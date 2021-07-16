Nathy Peluso launches her new hit: Mafiosa

Argentine artist Nathy Peluso premiered her new song “Mafiosa”. It is his most recent single in which he bet on changing gender and won the applause of his followers.

Nathy Peluso is known in the world of urban music for one of her most recent hits. With the collaboration with Bzrp in a Music Session, he swept social networks for his daring and “spicy” lines.

He has also collaborated with artists of the stature of Karol G. The Colombian invited his colleague to sing “Bad Cat”, a song that is part of his most recent album entitled “KG0516”.

With this song in which Peluso once again demonstrates her self-confidence to merge genres without manias (in this case urban music with salsa), the singer-songwriter recriminates the attitude of certain men in love relationships: those who are “scared” , “They regret” or “make excuses” to later go unnoticed. “It is rumored that there are two kinds of assholes: the one who speaks from behind and the one who looks in the mirror,” he sings in one of the stanzas of ‘Mafiosa’. All a ‘zasca’ to the patriarchy, against which it has always risen up, just as it has criticized the inequality between men and women on issues such as ‘Corashe’ and ‘Business Woman’ I was born good, ”he shouted there from the rooftops).

“May bad men fear me when I arrive in my car. The men get desperate, they get scared and they speed up ”, proclaims the artist in ‘Mafiosa’ while she dances on the hood of a car, on a table, shows a knife hidden in her thigh or throws a plate with force on the ground. “The sauce is on the street to spice up as it should be, let it be heard how we break the dishes,” she justified herself on her Instagram profile.

And have you already heard this great song? We leave you the link for you to listen to it: