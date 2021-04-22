Nathy Peluso breaks record – Music News

That’s right, her song has truly exceeded expectations and has made absolutely everyone in the TikTok community dance, specifically. Today we present you the song by Nathy Peluso that not even she imagined would go viral!

The song of Nathy Peluso that has empowered hundreds of souls in pain or not is titled “BZRP” this song is a collaboration of Nathy Peluso with Bizarrap and you are going to love it. Let’s be honest, we listened to this song and it is simply impossible not to dance and especially move your whole body to the rhythm of this song.

What are you going to feel when listening to this song, a lot of empowerment, pride, self-love, phenomenal amounts of self-love, a lot of self-esteem, and above all you will feel a whole bichota, the level of ecstasy that you will feel is simply unreal.

You will mainly listen to this song on TikTok, and on this platform you will be able to see a series of videos where both men and women reveal their most sensual and exotic side. Let’s be honest too, no matter how demure or demure you are or even shy or conservative, we all always carry that one percent at least of the sensual side that we hide so much and with Nathy Peluso’s song you can now make it come true.