Nathaniel Wood vs. Jonathan Martinez added to UFC Fight Night on September 4

A bantamweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on September 4. Englishman Nathaniel Wood will see action in his native country and will face Jonathan Martinez.

The match was confirmed by Alfredo Zullino from BJPenn.com the morning of this Thursday.

Notice

Wood, he will try to overcome his unstable phase in the Octagon. Former champion of Cage Warriors he has been alternating between defeats and victories in his last bouts. Nathaniel comes from losing front Casey kenney by unanimous decision in UFC 254. Before that fight, he beat John castaneda on UFC on ESPN 14.

Martinez, comes from being knocked out by Davey grant on UFC Vegas 21. The defeat ended a winning streak. The fighter of Factory X is part of the organization since 2018 and stands out for its strong striking, with 7 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night September 4 will be held on September 4 in a place to be defined in London England.

Advertisement