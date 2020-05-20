Nathanael Cano’s success

He is a young Mexican artist noted for being part of the new trend of “trap corridos” or “corridos tumbados” and he made himself known thanks to the Rancho Humilde collective, in an interview with the vlogero Pepe Garza explaining how it started in the Music at the age of 13 playing the guitar, he defines himself as a self-taught musician inspired by the famous artist Ariel Camacho and the first song he learned, using YouTube as a tutorial, was “El Karma”.

In its beginnings, its music was characterized by the exclusive use of 6 and 12-string acoustic guitars together with a double bass that gives it a distinctive stamp, the “trap corridos” or “corridos tumbados” the current to which Natanael Cano belongs are not other than the evolution of the famous corridos.

Mexican corridos

They were born at the beginning of the 19th century during the independence period and gained great popularity during the Mexican Revolution (1910-1920) because they related the adventures of the revolutionaries and their leaders; a way of narrating the story in a musical way.

These stories gave rise to the narcocorrido musical influence that has naturally influenced Nathanael Cano and according to a BBC document the oldest narcocorrido dates from 1931 and was recorded in Texas, for “the Paul who was feared across the border” and “the one to be killed”: a period chronicle that narrates the end of the then called King of Morphine.

That record version is thus a distant relative of narcocorridos such as “Contrabando y traicion” or “Jefe de jefes” -populated by the northern band with the greatest commercial impact, Los Tigres del Norte- or the songs of Chalino Sánchez, considered the emblematic narcocorridista and elevated to the category of “martyr” of narcoculture after his death in 1992.

The lying bulls

Today Nathanael Cano represents the new generation of this musical genre and one of his first songs to gain popularity is “La Codeína”, his lyrics are full of metaphors of the use of different drugs and of the ostentatious world of drug trafficking.

In a YouTube video you can see the musical evolution that Nathanael Cano has had throughout his short musical history where he can be seen playing the guitar in an amateur way at home and at school from 2016 to some of his presentations, One of his most important collaborations has been with Bad Bunny in a re-mix of the song “I am the Devil” in Inglewood California on November 17, 2019.

His first great studio success was “El Drip” under the Rancho Humilde record label whose video was published on YouTube on October 15, 2019 and to date has almost 57 million views, in the video you can see Natanael breaking With the stereotype of the interpreter of narcocorridos with a Texan hat, cowboy boots and a belted belt, a young man in a cap, jeans and tennis is seen instead.

Nathanael Cano and YouTube Music

He is part of the first generation of YouTube Music Foundry 2020 as is Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Adam Melchor, Puerto Rican cheat star Eladio Carrión, Brooklyn-based multifaceted artist Gabriel Garzón-Montano, the artist of grime and Birmingham actor Jaykae, Glasgow R&B singer Joesef, Japanese indie-rock band Novelbright, Sydney’s pop-rock brothers Lime Cordiale, the Mumbai producer / DJ duo Lost Stories, the Korean multi-talent – American REI AMI, Nigerian singer and producer Tems and avant-garde French pop rap artist TESSÆ.

On Instagram with just 6 posts, he has almost 2 million followers, and his post on May 19, 2020, promotes his new great hit “Arriba”, leaving guitars behind and listening to a more hip-hop Nathanael, this YouTube video adds almost a million views per day and to date totals more than 16 million views.

