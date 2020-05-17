On Friday night Omar Torres lost his life He was a producer and director of the singer of bullfights Natanael Cano The events occurred on the Culiacán-Mazatlán highway in Mexico

After the controversy in which the lying bullfighter singer Natanael Cano was involved with the Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, Cano’s producer and director, Omar Torres, died in a terrible accident.

According to the Tribuna newspaper, it was the night of this Friday that Omar Torres lost his life in a vehicle accident on the Culiacán-Mazatlán highway in Mexico.

This same media outlet reported that the events occurred at approximately 10:00 pm, the time when the producer of Nathanael Cano hit a heavy cargo transport near the Emiliano Zapata union in Culiacán, Sinaloa, by scope. Mexico.

In the car, which was rented, the body of Omar Torres was found pressed, who was going to Mazatlán, Sinaloa for work reasons from the United States.

Comments began to circulate on social networks, after the tragic news was released.

“Fewer producers, less shit music… of that”, commented a user, to which someone else replied: “Shut up, asshole, don’t say stupid things !!! Respect !!! (Omar Torres) was a great friend of mine, a wonderful human being, super talented director and producer.

Despite the seriousness of the matter, an Internet user expressed himself in the following way: “But what a disgust, I listened to one of his ‘corrido tumbado’ songs and you can see the autotune, melodyne or some software to refine the voice from the first line vocal, is that I maintain that these ‘artists’ have no talent “.

A user made a clarification about Omar Torres, producer of Natanael Cano: “Don’t be pende…, he was not a music producer, he was one of the best producers and video directors in the Mexican regional. He made videos for Christian Nodal the same as for Régulo Caro, Los Plebes del Rancho, Grupo Codiciado and even Natanael Cano ”.

For his part, the singer of lying bullfights, Nathanael Cano, reacted to this news through his stories on his official Instagram account, where he shared three images.

In one of them, he wrote the following message addressed to Omar Torres: “For the best video producer. Still more successes were lacking. You are a dog”.

In another image, Omar Torres is seen walking while answering a phone call and his Instagram account is included: @ omartorres235, while in the last photograph the following message is read: “Rest in peace, Omar Torres. 1988-2020. From the entire RH family (@ranchohumilde).

It should be noted that the last publication of Omar Torres on his Instagram account said the following: “Something from #BTS of the #She video by @juniorh_oficial_ everything has its process and requires a good team to bring our ideas to reality.

With more than 70,000 reproductions and almost 4,000 likes, several followers expressed their feelings in this publication about the death of Omar Torres: “Rest in peace, my friend”, “I don’t think so !!!”, “My Yogi, you It will miss machín, all the memories, I cannot believe, a place awaits us, rest in peace ”,“ You will be missed, puppy ”.

