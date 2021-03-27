Nathan Chen achieves the gold medal in the skating World Cup

03/27/2021 at 17:38 CET

The American Nathan Chen achieved this Saturday in Stockholm his tthird consecutive title of world champion skating artistic after going back in the free program from the third place he occupied in the short.

Chen, 21, was the best in the final, in which he astonished with up to five quadruple jumps, and finished first with 328.00 points ahead of three Japanese: Yuma kagiyama (291.77), 17 years old; Yuzuru hanyu (289.18), champion in 2017 and who led the general after the short program; and Shoma One (277.44), which was runner-up in 2017 and 2018 and was left out of metals.

The Salt Lake City skater gave America his twenty-sixth gold medal in the individual competition of a World Cup.