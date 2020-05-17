Over the Chinatown border crossing in Melilla, more than 30,000 people cross a day carrying contraband merchandise. An incessant and tumultuous activity that on certain days is complicated, such as this Tuesday. The merchandise could not cross the border because Morocco closed the passage and hundreds of men and women waited at noon to cross empty while a small group of journalists visited the place accompanied by Civil Guard and Police officers who work there.

This conflictive point on the fence that separates Spain and Morocco is one of the multiple spaces in which the action of a new Movistar + fiction series, Unity, will take place. Created by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini, it is a six-chapter police thriller focused on the activity of the General Information Police Station and the unit in charge of the fight against terrorism, a task in which Spain is one of the world leaders, in the words of Domingo Corral, director of Fiction at Movistar +.

Between the documentation and script process, the series has already been in preparation for about three years. The filming, which started last week in Melilla, will last over 20 weeks and will take the team to places such as Tangier, Perpignan, Girona, Madrid, Galicia, Tolouse or Nigeria. Its premiere is scheduled for 2020 and will be one of the star bets on the Telefónica television platform in the coming year.

The presentation of the series took place on Tuesday in a mansion that at the time was built for General Miguel Primo de Rivera to spend the summer and is now intended for the celebration of Arab weddings. The building is located at the foot of the conflictive neighborhood of Cañada de la Muerte, where part of the action will also take place (recreated, in this case, in another area of ​​the city, the Monte María Cristina neighborhood). As Emma Lustres, producer of Vaca Films, explained, the objective is to bring all the truth and realism possible to the fiction. Hence, in a few days they will shoot documentary-style and with a hidden camera in the aforementioned Chinatown.

Although the team refuses to reveal details of the plot of the series, some brushstrokes did advance, such as that in this police story the protagonist will be a woman. Actress Nathalie Poza plays Carla, the head of the Police Investigation Unit against jihadist terrorism. When one of its operations ends with the arrest of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world, success will become the greatest threat to Spain, which will place itself in the crosshairs of its followers. In addition to Nathalie Poza, the cast is completed by Marián Álvarez, Michel Noher, Luis Zahera and Raúl Fernández.

To launch the series, producers and creators contacted the General Information Commissariat. “His first reaction was surprise that we were interested in his work,” says Corral, who highlights the commitment and passion with which these police officers carry out their work. “They work in the most absolute discretion, in total anonymity,” he adds. “They are very normal people who do extraordinary, titanic work. And that is what we want to capture in the series ”, says Alberto Marini, screenwriter of the series with Amelia Mora. “Everyday life has something extraordinary,” continues director Dani de la Torre. “We are surprised with the stories they tell us because there are things that we would not even dare to write,” adds the director, who was nominated for the Goya as New Director in 2016 by The Unknown.

In addition to the procedures used by these police officers, the plot will also show the difficulties that these professionals have to deal with in their personal lives, for whom anonymity is essential and who often cannot say what they do or tell anything about their I work at home. Alberto Marini gives an example that one of these agents told him: “the day they killed a colleague, he had to go home and play cowboys with his young children. As his son jumped on his shoulders, he thought about his partner who had fallen.

Although this first season of six chapters will tell a story with a beginning and an end, the series team ensures that the material collected allows them to continue with another installment if Movistar considers it appropriate. At the moment, there is a complex and itinerant production ahead and wait for its premiere.

Women with edges

When talking about her character, Nathalie Poza begins with an important fact: “possibly she does not exist in reality, a woman who has such a high position in the investigative police.” The actress hopes her role is “an invitation to that.” Marián Álvarez, who plays an inspector of the leading unit, abounded in that same idea. “There are very powerful female characters in this series, and they also admire each other, there are no major conflicts between them. Perhaps a teenager who can watch this series may think that she wants to become a person with that responsibility. The problems of the male and female characters are the same, there are no problems for girls and boys ”.

Poza highlights the edges of the female characters in The Unit. “In television fiction, silence and the fact of not knowing everything about the characters are greatly undervalued. And many series that we like and with powerful female characters, such as Amy Adams [en Heridas abiertas] or those of Big Little Lies, they are very enigmatic and we don’t know everything about them. It is great that the viewer can imagine and complete it in his head.

.