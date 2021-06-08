Nathalie Emmanuel revealed that after Game of Thrones they hired her because they thought she was up for anything – Tomatazos

Often times, actresses who agree to do nude scenes receive a greater amount of work because creatives think they will always be willing to do similar scenes. This was explained by actress Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast & Furious 9 – 70%, Maze Runner: The Deadly Cure – 46%), who after appearing in Game of Thrones – 100% got a lot of offers because the producers and directors thought it would agree to do anything (via IndieWire).

We recommend you: The Enchanted Crystal: The Age of Resistance | Nathalie Emmanuel found similarities to Game of Thrones

Emmanuel joined the cast of the hit HBO series as Missandei, in its third season, and then stayed for the rest of the show with a recurring role for 15 episodes and less relevant for another 23. During this time, the actress had to do nude scenes that, later, sentenced the course of his career.

In a recent Make It Reign podcast interview with Josh Smith (via IndieWire), Emmanuel revealed that the series’ nude scenes resulted in additional film and television projects, because creatives assumed she was comfortable doing whatever. kind of nudity on screen.

When I did Game of Thrones, I accepted certain nude or nudity scenes into the show and the perception from other projects was that when the role required nudity, I would be open to doing anything because I did it on that show.

Likewise, the actress spoke of experiences in which she is asked to do a certain type of nudity, as if it were something that she did regularly, but with which, in reality, she does not feel comfortable and she has to clarify that she will not do it and say how far it can go.

I’ve had people challenge me and say, ‘But this part requires that,’ and I said, ‘It’s okay if you require it in the part; I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I’ll do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the role. ‘

We recommend you: Movies starring the stars of Game of Thrones that will premiere from 2020

Emmanuel also said that when creatives do not want to give in, she simply thanks and withdraws due to differences in perception, however, she also made it clear that, most of the time, producers and directors understand their position and seek solutions together. .

Well thank you very much, I appreciate your interest, but that is not what I feel is necessary for this part and it is a difference of opinion and creative differences and that is fine. Nine times out of ten, people are much more solution-based and want to compromise.

After his role in game of Thrones, Emmanuel continued working on television with a lead role in the miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral from Hulu and a voice role in The Enchanted Crystal: Age of Resistance – 93% of Netflix. Similarly, the interpreter joined the successful Fast and Furious film franchise when she was still on the HBO series.

Don’t leave without reading: Movies and series that surpassed original productions