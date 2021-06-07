Nathalie Emmanuel explains how her nude harmed her in ‘Game of Thrones’

Nathalie Emmanuel played Missandei from the third to the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’. Two years after the series ended, the actress has stated on the Make It Reign podcast with Josh Smith that the nude he made as Missandrei continues to affect him to this day. Since she made those scenes, the actress affirms that in most of the projects she has submitted to, it was assumed that she would be willing to repeat the nude, which is not the case.

“When I did ‘Game of Thrones’, I agreed to do certain nude scenes in the series, and the perception before other projects, when the role required nudity, was that I would be fully open to doing whatever because I had done before. Emmanuel explained that even if he had done it in the HBO fiction, it does not mean that he necessarily had to access in other productions. “What they didn’t realize is that I agreed to specific terms and things for that particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects“.

The actress set limits

Luckily, the actress has been able to put limits on some of the proposals that have come to her. “I’ve had people challenge me saying that ‘this part requires it’, and I tell them, ‘it’s okay if it requires it, but I’m not comfortable with that level of nudity. I’ll do up to here, you know, I can do this, whatever I think is necessary for the role. .

“If someone were to say to me, ‘we need this nude,’ I would say, ‘well thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that is not what I feel is necessary for this part, it is a difference of opinion and creative, and that is fineLuckily, she clarified that these scenarios were very rare. In general, the actress believes that most producers try to reach a middle ground and that they always look for solutions to keep both parties happy.

The spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The House of the Dragon’, is already in the process of filming, and is expected to arrive at HBO Max in 2022. Nathalie Emmanuel hits theaters on July 2 with ‘Fast & Furious 9’.