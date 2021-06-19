Nathalie Emmanuel demands a female reboot

Nathalie Emmanuel, one of the protagonists of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fast & Furious 9’, premiere in Spain on July 2, is very clear where the saga should go after Vin Diesel announced its end after the next two movies.

The eternal Missandei in ‘Game of Thrones’ does not want to assume that the end of the franchise is approaching and is very clear that the future of the saga goes through the female faces, and not only that of her character, Ramsey.

Speaking to EW, Nathalie spoke very convinced about the pressure she wanted to do to make a female spin-off / reboot real. In addition, he did not hesitate to say the actress should lead it, and no, it is not her.

I want a girl spin-off. We’d find a way to bring everyone back, and we make a badass girl movie. I am here for that. That’s the F&F spin-off that I want, that I demand!

As for that new star? Her pick would be Lashana Lynch, who fans already know for playing fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in ‘Captain Marvel’, and who also sounds a lot for being the first Bond girl. We know, for now, that in ‘No time to die’ it will be 007.

I love her and know her and want to work with her.

Of course, this is only a wish of the actress. There’s nothing real about it but we don’t doubt that it would be a nice possibility. Even more attractive than the two remaining sequels to the saga. We understand that this spin-off, in addition to Lashana Lynch and Nathalie Emmanuel, could bring together Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot or Elsa Pataky, among others.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ will hit Spanish theaters on July 2.

