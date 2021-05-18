Nathalie Emmanuel and Garrett Hedlund in the horror thriller ‘The Bride’

From Deadline they report that ‘Game of Thrones’ star Nathalie Emmanuel and Garrett Hedlund (‘Dreamland’) will star in a new contemporary horror thriller for Screen Gems titled ‘The Bride’. The film will be inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula and tell the story of a young woman who is courted and dazzled only to discover that a gothic conspiracy is afoot.

Emile Gladstone would produce the project to feature a script written by Blair Butler and later revised by Jessica M. Thompson, who in turn would direct the feature film for Screen Gems. The medium adds that the film could be the beginning of a new franchise, with a first installment to begin shooting in late summer.

Emmanuel will soon repeat his character Ramsey in the ninth installment of ‘The Fast and the Furious’, in addition to starring in the prequel to ‘Army of the Dead’ by Zack Snyder entitled ‘Army of Thieves’ and the television series ‘Unsinkable’. Hedlund’s upcoming projects include Marco Perego Saldana’s drama “Keyhole Garden” and the mystery thriller “The Plowmen,” to be written and directed by Ed Harris.