Nate McMillan: “We’re being the punching bag for the Bucks”

This next morning, Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 will be played between Milwaukee bucks Y Atlanta Hawks. Those from Wisconsin visit Georgia with their first chance to close their qualification for the Finals by the ring, as they land with a 3-2 lead on aggregate of the series.

The game, like the fifth of the tie, will be marked by the (in principle) absence of the two stars of each franchise, Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks and Trae Young in the Hawks. Both are doubtful, and it is not expected that they will participate in any minute of the match.

Over Young has been Atlanta’s head coach, Nate mcmillan, who has confirmed it to the media in a press conference through ‘Zoom’. “If Trae could play, he would be there. It’s nothing long-term. He just has pain that’s not comfortable enough for him to go out there,” McMillan said.

Atlanta Hawks’ own ‘head coach’ has also spoken about the possibilities of his team, which can no longer afford even a defeat, and what needs to be improved for it: “I have told the boys that we are being the Bucks’ punching bag. They’re hitting that bag all the time. We have to change that, and be what they hit first. “

The pressure cooker at the State Farm Arena

Atlanta Hawks knows that the franchise is strong in its pavilion. With no margin for error, the Georgia team can only win in front of its audience in the game this morning (2:30 a.m., peninsular time), and go with everything to the hypothetical Game 7, repeating the formula that served to end the Philadelphia 76ers .