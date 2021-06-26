Nate McMillan, Hawks coach: “Milwaukee has shown us that it has a superior level”

Milwaukee Bucks has passed over Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Wisconsin franchise has managed to regain the home court factor after a masterful collective performance in both attack and defense, which annulled those of Nate mcmillan from the beginning of the game.

McMillan himself has been sincere about it in the statements made at the post-match press conference, where he said the following: “We have to play harder, be more intense, much more. They simply dominated the game, which they have a level higher than ours. Our task is to reach that level if we want to win the series. “