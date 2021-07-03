Nate Marquardt announces return to MMA and signs with Titan FC

Former champion of Strikeforce and veteran of UFC Nate Marquardt announced his return at MMA, the American will return as a middleweight and see action on the Titan FC undercard on August 6.

Marquardt, made the announcement in the broadcast of Titan FC 70.

The 42-year-old veteran had his last fight in 2017., when he lost by split decision to Cezar Ferreira on UFC Fight Night 120, defeat marked his departure from UFC, where was from 2013 to 2017.

Before that, Marquardt He was in Strikeforce where he won the welterweight belt, after knocking out Tyron woodley. Your first step in UFC it was between 2005 Y 2011 where he established himself as one of the best middleweights in the world.

“The Great” began his career in the MMA on 1999. With outstanding victories in front Demian Maia, Rousimar Palhares, CB Dollaway, Tyron Woodley, among others.

