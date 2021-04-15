Nate Diaz will be title challenger if he beats Leon Edwards, says Ali Abdelaziz

Nate Diaz | Image: Esther Lin

The challenger to the UFC Welterweight World Championship is Jorge Masvidal (35–14), who will have a rematch with Kamaru Usman (18–1) at UFC 261. The current monarch cannot be distracted but his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is also thinking about who could get the next title shot. And he has a name in mind: Nate Díaz (20–12). The always controversial fighter will face Leon Edwards (18-3-1) at UFC 262.

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards, for title contention?

The UFC has not officially confirmed that Diaz vs. Edwards is for title containment but Abdelaziz believes that if Nate succeeds, he will receive a chance to be crowned. Similarly, think that if it is Leon who gets it, he will be his client’s new opponent. This is how he put it on the table in a recent interview with MMAJunkie:

Listen, Kamaru is a champion. By the time this fight is over, he will have fought three times since he fought Covington. If Colby Covington thinks he’s going to get a title shot after a win, he’s insane.. We have Leon Edwards on a winning streak of nine or eight fights in a row, if he beats Nate Diaz, he’s the number one contender. If Nate Díaz beats Leon Edwards, he will be the number one contender, simple. Colby is far from the number one contender. You can’t just beat Tyron Woodley and have a title shot when the champion fought three times. Maybe it’s contender number six. Colby Covington doesn’t like to fight.

Ali Abdelaziz | Image: WSOF