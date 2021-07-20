Nate Diaz wants to return to MSG headlining card

Nate Diaz | Image: DAZN

Nate Diaz wants to fight again and wants it to be at Madison Square Garden.

Back to UFC 244 in November 2019, Díaz topped the MSG pay-per-view card against Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. It was a great fight and a massive event, and now the fan-favorite Stockton native says he might have to headline another card at MSG.

“Topping the ‘garden’ as if it were nothing. I may have to do it again soon, ”Diaz wrote on Instagram.

It has been reported that UFC is looking to return to New York and more specifically Madison Square Garden in November for pay per view. Although a UFC title fight is likely to top the card, Díaz might as well make his return to the sport then. After losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June, he said he wanted to be back in about four months.

«I want to fight in three or four months. I’m ready to go back“Diaz said at the post-UFC 263 press conference.”If I was unscathed I would be back there next week… I don’t have anyone in mind. I’m going to go home and see what’s new with what and who’s doing what. Who wants to fight, let me know. And if it makes sense to both parties, let’s do it. “

Nate Díaz is currently 20-13 as a professional and in a two-fight losing streak after suffering a decision setback to Edwards in June. Before that, he lost by TKO to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 on MSG for the BMF belt. Despite not being classified, Stockton native is still a huge draw and he’s likely to land a high-ranking opponent on his return.

