Nate Diaz responds to Francis Ngannou’s monetary complaints

Since Francis Ngannou became a heavyweight champion, the Cameroonian has been more active on social media. Particularly in regards to issues surrounding the pay UFC fighters receive.

On Sunday night, Ngannou posted a message on social media expressing his displeasure after YouTuber Logan Paul reported $ 20 million in earnings for holding an exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

On the other side, you have Nate Diaz, a UFC veteran who is finally getting his recognition and his money. Based on how things have played out in his favor, the Diaz ‘younger brother feels that he has paved the way for his fellow fighters to follow.

In an interview for Yahoo Sports, Nate Diaz spoke about Francis Ngannou’s statements.

“What is he doing wrong? What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong? I’ve been doing it more correct than all these fucking sons of bitches for years and years. They should have been spitting all that “I need money” shit for a long time like me. “

“I was never a champion, and I was saying ‘Fuck it, leave me, let me make money. And what happened? Anyway, my stock had just gone up and no one was jumping on it. Now, they ask, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ I say, ‘You should have listened to your dad years ago, you motherfuckers.’ All of you. The entire staff. However, they are all newbies. “

After a year and a half on the sidelines, Diaz will make his return to the UFC this weekend at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards. The fight will mark history in the UFC for being the first five-round fight that is not a championship, or a championship in dispute.