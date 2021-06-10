Nate Díaz responds to Francis Ngannou: “You should have listened to your dad”

Francis Ngannou recently criticized how Logan Paul made $ 20 million against Floyd Mayweather and now get a reply from Nate Diaz. Let’s first remember the statements of the UFC heavyweight world champion:

“It’s crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) has made $ 20 million in an exhibition boxing match. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? ”.

MMA Reacts to Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: “What are we doing wrong?”

While talking to Yahoo! Sports, Nate Díaz replied in this way to Francis Ngannou:

What is he doing wrong? What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong? I’ve been doing more good than all these motherfuckers for years and years. They should have been spitting that ‘I need money’ thing for a long time, like I have been.

“I was never a champion and I was always saying, ‘Fuck you, I want to make some money.’ And what happened? My stocks went up anyway, unlike everyone else’s, and now everyone is wondering what they are doing wrong. You should have listened to your dad years ago, motherfuckers, all of you, the whole cast. “

Nate Díaz knew how to take advantage of the opportunity when it was presented to him. Because it is true that he has never been a UFC champion but instead he has been one of the most important stars of the company for years. Everything changed when he beat Conor McGregor. We will never know what would have happened to his career without that victory.

