Nate Diaz responds to fighters who predict he will fall at UFC 263

The always controversial and popular Nate Diaz returns to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 263.

The youngest of the Diaz will face Leon Edwards, a dangerous rival who is one step away from contesting the belt. For many it was a surprise that Nate was announced as the British rival, especially after two years of absence. Heading into the fight, Nate Diaz spoke to ESPN about his motivation for taking the fight.

“I was waiting for everyone to get back to their rhythm. He really wasn’t expecting. I was just trying to be on a good card where everything was happening again with full arenas. It was time to fight and he’s the one who’s winning and doing a good job and he’s got a little record and an impressive career going on, so we’re going to take that shit out of him. “

Leon Edwards is a betting favorite and in the eyes of most experts. In addition, several fighters have predicted that Diaz will tie a new loss. This caused Nate’s annoyance.

“All the fighters who said anything about me, if it’s not positive and it’s bullshit, then shut your mouth and fuck off, that’s what I think of you. This has been my whole career. If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything. This is how I work. If I don’t have anything nice to say, I keep my predictions and all that shit to myself. Because all those who are talking about what I’m going to lose are not shit themselves. “

