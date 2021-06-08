Nate Díaz promises to show that he is capable of beating the best

Nate Diaz will return to the Octagon next weekend to face Leon Edwards at UFC 263.
Unbelievably, the five-round fight could take Diaz to the top of the welterweight division. In fact, a victory over Leon Edwards is highly likely to have Kamaru Usman offer him a fight for the belt.
Similarly, it would be hoped that with the win, Edwards could finally cement a long-awaited title shot. While Díaz is considered the underdog by most, it appears that Díaz himself feels as safe as ever.
“I’ve been fighting for the last 10, 15 years,” Nate said, speaking at a UFC preview. “I have done it all. I’ve fought all of these guys. I’ve done more and I’ve done it better than anyone. Keeping it real until the end. I’m like a triathlete, I get better with age. No one has stayed at the top as long as I have, and I’m still headlining. I’m there to show people that I will beat the best of the best. If I am not going to fight the biggest fight I can find, I will fight the best fighter I can find. “