Nate Díaz promises to show that he is capable of beating the best

Nate Diaz will return to the Octagon next weekend to face Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Unbelievably, the five-round fight could take Diaz to the top of the welterweight division. In fact, a victory over Leon Edwards is highly likely to have Kamaru Usman offer him a fight for the belt.

Similarly, it would be hoped that with the win, Edwards could finally cement a long-awaited title shot. While Díaz is considered the underdog by most, it appears that Díaz himself feels as safe as ever.