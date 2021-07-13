Nate Diaz plans to start his own MMA or boxing promoter revealed

Nate Diaz – UFC

Nate Diaz could be the next UFC fighter with aspirations to start his own wrestling promotion.

Nate Diaz is arguably one of the biggest names on the UFC roster. Along with Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Díaz is a household name and has something else in common with these high-profile fighters, want to start your own MMA or boxing promotion. News of Diaz’s plans was revealed by his training partner Chris Avila, who spoke to SunSport about it.

“He has one more fight, I’m sure it is scheduled in his contract and then he will do a lot of his things,” Avila said. «I know you have a lot of new plans. He’s going to do his own fight show, he might even headline his own fight. It may be boxing, MMA, but it will be a great fight. He just hopes to fight the greatest, whoever is there to fight will be someone great. «

When Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC he bought an MMA promoter and renamed it Eagle Fighting Championship. Masvidal started a barefoot MMA promotion in his hometown of Miami. There is no doubt that Díaz could do something similar. since he is a very popular fighter.

In fact, it happens with the Diaz brothers, look at Nick, he’s been out of the sport for years, but as soon as he wants to go back, it’s front-page news.. There’s no question that UFC fighters can make a lot more money outside of promotion if the right opportunities present themselves.

Yes Nate Diaz retired and started a promo and sidelined celebrities, he could do very well on his own.

