Nate Diaz looks ready to face Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Nate Diaz | Image: Rey Del Rio

Nate Diaz will face Leon Edwards at UFC 263 on June 12 and he knows the importance of achieving a victory after a previous defeat. Not only to be compensated but for what it could mean in the face of his titular aspirations. Not long ago Ali Abdelaziz put on the table the possibility that he will receive a championship shot if he wins.

“Listen, Kamaru is a champion. By the time this fight is over, he will have fought three times since he fought Covington. If Colby Covington thinks he’s going to have a title shot after a win, he’s insane. We have Leon Edwards on a winning streak of nine or eight fights in a row, if he beats Nate Diaz, he’s the number one contender. If Nate Diaz beats Leon Edwards, he will be the number one contender, simple. Colby is far from the number one contender. You can’t just beat Tyron Woodley and have a title shot when the champion fought three times. Maybe it’s contender number six. Colby Covington doesn’t like to fight. “

That is not really clear but what is clear is that Nate Diaz looks great for the fight as he himself shows in a recent Instagram story with this image:

Notice

Nate Díaz’s Instagram

We also recently saw that the always controversial fighter you are getting the most out of using marijuana Before the event, he published another image in which he claims to be “always high.”

