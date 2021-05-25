Nate Diaz is taking advantage of the change over marijuana in the UFC

Nate Diaz – UFC

Everyone will know the famous meme that says “if you already know how I wear, why do you invite me?” Perhaps it is a bit of an exaggeration to refer to Nate Diaz now. But really as he prepares to face Leon Edwards at UFC 263 the always controversial fighter is making the most of the fact that now there is no problem with the use of marijuana due to a recent policy change at UFC and USADA.

Nate Díaz himself has shown on Instagram that he’s “high all the time”.

Maybe this change in his training camp help him in his new fight. The last time fans saw Nate Díaz was in November 2019 at UFC 244, when he lost to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF Championship. He really is a star and he is not affected by losses as much as others but he would need to triumph on June 12 if he does not want his status to be affected and if he wants to aspire to bigger fights and even the UFC world welterweight championship.

What do our readers think? What do you think will happen to Nate Diaz against Leon Edwards in 2 weeks?