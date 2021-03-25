Nate Burkhalter sends message to Chuy Almada

Telemundo Nate Burkhalter is the “Latin Gringo” of the Famosos team in Exatlon USA

The fourth season of Exatlon USA was one that definitely did not focus only on competition. The previous installment of the competition program lasted almost a year due to the onslaught of COVID-19 globally, and crowned the so-called “Latin Gringo” of Team Famosos, Nate Burkhalter, who shared his win with his partner team that arrived with him at the final circuit, Alondra “Nona” Gonzalez.

The fourth season of Exatlon United States: The first one that brought back ancient warriors

In the fourth season of Exatlon United States, the production of the program premiered a modality. They brought back to the arenas four athletes chosen by the audience through a contest on social networks, where they were chosen: Karely López and Tommy Ramos for Team Famosos, and Chuy Almada and Dennhi Callú for Team Contendientes.

Of these four athletes, Chuy Almada was the one who reached the final episode where, in the penultimate round, he was eliminated by his teammate, the nicknamed “Spartan” Isaiah Vidal.

Nicknamed “El Toro”, for his strength when exercising and passing the Exatlon United States circuits, Chuy Almada has been a beloved figure in the competition program since his participation in the first season, in which he was also part of the Contendientes, a shirt that he wore again in 2020, in the fourth season, where he was one of the participants who was also infected with COVID-19, which, thank God, he overcame very well.

Chuy, 32, has dedicated his life to the physical training that he practices in the gym he has in his native land, Navajoa, Mexico, where he lives with his wife Diana Avilés, his pet Cleto, and the baby they are both expecting. .

Nate and Chuy: Rivals in the sands, but friends in life

On Thursday March 25, following the custom of “Throwback Thursday” or “Thursday of classics”, where people usually share photos of previous years, Nate Burkhalter shared a photo when he received the Exatlon United States trophy, and Chuy Almada he was holding it on his shoulders with an emotional message of friendship.

In the caption of the photo, Nate made an emotional chronology of their passage through Exatlon United States and the true sportsmanship that Chuy showed him during the season they both shared. [Traducido al español por propósitos de claridad]:

“WE GO UP LIFTING OTHERS! 🔥 👇🏼 [leer todo] Today’s message and honor post are dedicated to @chuyalmada, who was my biggest opponent and competition during our 7 months of filming and competition in season 4 of @exatlonestadosunidos. We both had over 300 races during that season, which was the most of all men. We also raced each other more times than any other combo of competitors. We had some EPIC races and battles together, and Chuy finished the season with a win percentage against me, 51% to 49%. Chuy’s character shone the brightest, during his most painful loss. During the final elimination week, we ended up facing off. I knew my only chance was to go out the door hitting with everything I have, because El Toro Almada is a boxer who fights like Rocky Balboa, and once he gets going, it’s almost impossible to beat him. I was lucky to come out strong and build a huge lead, but Chuy doesn’t know the meaning of quitting and he fought hard. We finished tied 3-3, knowing the next point would seal the win and save one of us, while sending the other home. 23 weeks of DAILY COMPETITION are shortened to this time. We were in the final part of the course, after the race and the puzzle, and we are both throwing the baseballs to break the last tile. I hit my last one just a fraction of a second before him, and barely managed to win. In boxing, it was a kind of 12-round split decision victory. It was a battle for the ages! True to form, Chuy was quick to come find me, hug me, congratulate me, and say some kind words. We both put everything on the line, we fought like warriors and we were proud to give everything we had. Chuy embodies the idea of ​​“We get up by lifting others up”, as shown in this image. Throughout the season, I watched him selflessly help, encourage and lead his team, regardless of whether he won or lost that day. He was always positive and always chose to smile, even when he missed his amazing wife Diana. I was always watching him and learning from him After being eliminated, he stayed in the competition and cheered on the rest of us. During my final race against Alondra González. During my last race against Nona in the Grand Championship, he was by my side, giving me some advice and singing one of his favorite songs (something about the LA Lakers). From Chuy I learned to compete like a true champion, to love and help my team more than myself, and that I can overcome anything. Chuy was a season 1 competitor who had to leave the competition due to injury, and he put in a HUGE amount of work to come back in season 4. This guy is a true force for good in this world and he motivates me! If you need a boost to stay in shape, follow their page! It’s on its way to impact 1 million people, and I think even that will multiply that by ten! I appreciate you! Forever Bros! Blessings to you, CHAMPION! “

To this text, Chuy Almada responded the following comment:

“I love you Nateeee. It was an honor to meet you… I hope we can compete again one day😍😍😍 God bless you my crazy gringo… you are the true hero and a great example for many !!!!!! ”

Messages like this demonstrate true sportsmanship. Congratulations to Nate and Chuy!

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories