Nate Burkhalter Makes Special Social Media Announcement

Boy, 2021 has been an important year for Nate Burkhalter. The nicknamed “Latin-Gringo” winner of the fourth season of the Exatlon United States competition program not only made his long-awaited trip to Latin America, which he had to postpone due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, he also participated in a movie And now he makes a special announcement on social networks that makes him very happy, because it is a challenge that he knows very well.

During the seven months that the fourth season of Exatlon USA lasted, Burkhalter stood out for his good energy that made him a friend of all the athletes of both teams, and also a spiritual rock for all.

His life in an eternal challenge

But whoever has followed the life of the blonde with the eternal smile, knows that throughout its 35 years, Exatlon United States has not been the only competition where the athlete has performed successfully, since prior to it he would have already conquered the public. in English on “American Ninja Warrior”, on the NBC network, being a finalist twice in different editions.

The joy of participating in television competitions seems to continue, because on March 5, Nate shared with his Instagram followers that he would have sent a video audition for “American Ninja Warrior” again.

The content of this audition was a fun song on guitar and voice, where Burkhalter explained the reasons why he should be chosen to return to the program. Don’t miss the video here:

I applied to the 2021 American Ninja Warrior season! Do you think they will accept me? If I do, it will be my seventh season competing! Last year I took a break from Ninja Warrior, because I was in the Dominican Republic for an amazing (and challenging) 7 month competition on @exatlonestadosunidos I made this video in a few hours, just using my phone. Not bad for the procastiNate pro 😅 Yes, I know I’m not the best singer! It’s just a fun way for me to express my energy and creativity, so I face fear and do it anyway! Best of luck to everyone who applied for this season and keep working hard and training! Point to the text of the video.

Nate Burkhalter’s announcement on social media

Now everything indicates that the sympathetic song had its effect, as Nate Burkhalter announced that it will be part of the 13th edition of American Ninja Warrior with an image where he appears with a triumphant gesture on one of the podiums of the television program, “Always is a great honor and privilege to be accepted into this television show competition, especially with the large number of quality and well-deserved athletes applying. I never take it lightly, having been rejected from the program in my first 2 years of application. ” Nate indicated.

In the message, Nate said that returning to competition after his experience at Exatlon USA represents an important evolution, and that he is very excited to return and compete to honor God in the arenas of this new challenge.

