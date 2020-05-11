Telemundo

Nate Burkhalter is the “Latin Gringo” of the Famous team at Exatlon USA

Although this season of Exatlon USA is temporarily suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic that threatens the world, the participants of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” have temporarily returned home following the instructions of health specialists, and little by little They have been fitting into this “new normal” that we all have to live with. Such is the case of the “Viking” Nate Burkhalter from the Famous team, who has spent their time at the quarantine house taking up their favorite activities.

What you should know about Nate Burkhalter:

He is an engineer

Burkhalter received his professional degree from Louisiana Tech University, where he also excelled in football.

An accident almost kept him away from the sport for life

While studying at university, Nate had an accident that caused severe burns and kept him away from physical activity. During this period he lost a great deal of muscle mass, and had to undergo strict physical therapy for more than six months.

He is an American Ninja Warrior

Like Mack Roesch, Nate is a former contestant on the American Ninja Warrior program, where he has been a finalist three times and has participated in six seasons, a place that according to himself on his own website: It has allowed him to contact all your skills and being a better athlete and human being.

His brothers are also accomplished athletes

Joel and Ben Burkhalter also competed in other editions of the American Ninja Warrior and became finalists. Sport runs in this family!

How has Nate Burkhalter been quarantined?

Burkhalter recently shared a message on their social networks where he ensures that he has been very busy between different things that will make him improve as an athlete and as a human being. “After arriving home from Exatlón, I began to focus on things that would help me return better prepared: physical therapy for injuries, daily exercise, marksmanship, and studying / learning more Spanish. My roommates and I built a home gym in our garage so we could exercise. My favorite activity was when I started playing my guitar and singing, which used to be a favorite hobby. ” 🎸🎶 Nate said.

Messages of support for the beloved gringo were immediate, including from his competition partner Chuy Almada:

