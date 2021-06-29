Natasha’s childhood and cast secrets in new videos

Another day closer to the premiere of “Black Widow” which translates into more promotional videos. Marvel continues to intensify the marketing campaign for its next release and that translates into a couple of new videos that you can find below.

“Black Widow” is a prequel to the current timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This Johansson-starring movie takes place sometime between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, there could be more prequels for the set if the story calls for it.

Ergonomic Gamer Chair for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One players

High-density thick high-density foam (high load-bearing capacity and high permeability) and high-quality synthetic leather (easy to clean and fade resistant) for excellent stability and a comfortable fit; ergonomic design, lumbar cushion, extra high backrest to protect the neck and spine. Includes footrest for greater comfort lying down

Black Widow will hit theaters on July 9, as well as all Disney + subscribers who get preimum access.

Black Widow’s Spot ‘Chance’

Marvel releases a new video on YouTube that focuses on Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and the rest of the supporting characters: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbor) and Melina (Rachel Weisz). The villain Taskmaster also appears, a character whose true identity we still do not know. There is another blueprint of the legendary Red Room, where Russian assassins train, and the place where Romanoff grew up.

Rachel Weisz reveals secrets of Black Widow co-stars

Weisz answers a series of questions about his co-stars. After saying that Scarlett Johansson was the one who investigated her character the most of the entire cast. When it comes to jokes on set, Weisz said that no one could beat David Harbor for his antics: “David Harbor is the living embodiment of jokes.” In this video, you can see all of Weisz’s responses: