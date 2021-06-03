Natasha stops running from her past in new trailer for Black Widow

After a series of delays, Marvel finally debuts “Black Widow” next month. And to add more hype to the film, the studio has released a special new look at the long-awaited solo adventure of Natasha Romanoff, for which Scarlett Johansson will return for the last time.

Hosted by Johansson herself, the teaser includes new footage from some of the film’s action scenes. Many of the scenes are carried out by the new members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that this film brings, such as Red Guardian (David Harbor) or Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). In addition, we also see new shots of Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) and the mysterious Taskmaster, who serves as the main villain of the film.

Here is the video that starts with a quick review of some of Natasha Romanoff’s key scenes throughout the Infinity Saga, as in “Iron Man 2” or “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

These are some of the new plans that this advance leaves us:



“Black Widow” takes place in the time between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” when many of the Avengers were forced to flee after violating the Sokovia Accords. The film will be released on July 9 in theaters and on Disney + with Premium Access