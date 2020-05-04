Natasha Gregson Wagner, Natalie Wood’s daughter, will never forget the night she knew she would never see her mother again, the classic Hollywood myth that she died in such strange circumstances that, almost 40 years later, they still make headlines with conjectures and suspicions

“I wanted the speculation about my mother’s death to end,” Wood’s daughter responds before the premiere of the documentary dedicated to her mother in which she interviews Robert Wagner, the actress’s partner who, although he was never convicted, even today is singled out by some as suspicious.

In a telephone conversation with Efe, Natasha remembers the Thanksgiving weekend of 1981 in which she woke up with the news that her mother had appeared dead in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, near the boat where she organized a dinner with her husband. , a friend and the captain of the boat.

To this day, that accident remains an enigma.

NATALIE WOOD’S ENIGMA, 40 YEARS LATER

The official version then explained that, after a party in which there was a lot of alcohol, Wood fell into the dark waters in the middle of the night and was found dead hours later.

The world could not contain its perplexity when seeing the tragic ending of one of its most beloved actresses, who grew up as a child on the big screen, where she was immortalized with roles like that of María in “West Side Story” (1961) or Judy, along with the eternal James Dean of “Rebel Without a Cause (1955).

Instantly, alternative theories began to be written that pointed to his partner, also actor Robert Wagner, who was named in 2018 “person of interest” in the case, reopened by the Los Angeles Police in 2011 after the The ship’s captain published a book detailing a heated discussion between the couple that same night.

Still, Wagner has never been shown to be involved and the family has no doubts about his innocence, something he, after years of silence, speaks directly to in one of the documentary’s most emotional moments.

“I talked to him before this but not in the same way. I thought it was important to ask him these questions because they are on other people’s minds,” says Nastaha.

Despite the fact that Natasha is the daughter of Wood’s second husband, producer Richard Gergson, she grew up with Wagner, the actress’s first and third husband since they both married, divorced, and remarried years later.

“We wanted to create clarity about what happened the night Natalie died so the speculation ends,” he explains.

Robert Wagner himself, at 90 years old, remembers the discussion they both had that night, mainly out of jealousy, after which Natalie went to her cabin and was never heard from again.

“I would never hurt your mother,” Wagner says tearfully to his stepdaughter during a conversation on the documentary “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind,” which premieres HBO this week.

None of the interviewees in the production question the official version of the accident, since in the family only Natalie’s sister, Lana Wood, has speculated in interviews that Robert Wagner “hides something” and, however, declined to participate to give his version on the tape, as confirmed by its director Laurent Bouzereau.

A HOLLYWOOD MYTH THAT WANTED TO LEAD A NORMAL LIFE

But Natasha’s goal in promoting the documentary was, in addition to silencing the rumors, to recover the legacy of her mother, one of the icons of the golden Hollywood who best knew how to balance “normal” life with the status of movie star.

“Her greatest wish was to have a family, educate and raise her children like normal people,” says Natasha.

In an article written by Natalie Wood, which was never published and that her daughter found among several files, the actress’s obsession with maintaining the balance between red carpets and private life is evident.

In the letter, the star acknowledges that she does not want to be “one of those lonely, broken women seeking company while living on memories of success,” as if looking in the mirror sees the shadow of Marilyn Monroe or Elizabeth Taylor.

Although Natalie Wood, with her discretion and elegance, always remained relevant, even after her death in 1981.

“She did not belong to only one era, if she were alive she would continue working. She was always interested in new generations,” promises her daughter.

Because the hardest part of Hollywood is not to win, it is to stay and last as long as she did.

