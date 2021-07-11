Natasha is back … criticism of Black Widow (Black Widow)

.

The movie “Black Widow” finally reaches theaters and the Disney + platform with Premium Access. Natasha Romanoff lives her own solo adventure (or perhaps not as solo as one could hope) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to this film, which adds another chapter in her story. We analyze the latest release of Marvel Studios with a multi-critic.

Meets a pending debt but without impact, by Diego Iván Vera

A piece that pays the outstanding debt with the character but lacks the impact and ambition that generate a transcendental experience for the viewer

“Black Widow / Black Widow” is late in many ways: as a chapter within the saga of infinity, as an individual character tape and due to the constant delay due to the pandemic. Despite being starred by possibly the most relevant female character throughout the installments of the UCM, the film does not reach the desired potential that generates a memorable experience or that enhances the place that Agent Romanoff always deserved.

Direction

The good and bad things about the film are on an uneven scale; on the one hand we have a competent address but not impressed, the fights and fight choreographies, action scenes and chases that despite being correct lack intensity or viscerality compared to other films within the same superhero genre or belonging to the action or spy genre. a woman spy like “Atomic Blonde” (2017) with Charlize Theron or the irregular “Red Sparrow” (2018) with Jennifer Lawrance surpass “Black Widow” in terms of atmosphere and proposal.

The intention of the film is to create a spy thriller within the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is a good fit as it creates a more grounded experience within this world of superheroes as was the movie “Captain America and the Winter Soldier” mating effectively with the rest of the continuity of the UCM without contradicting it, an element that would have created a more engaging experience if the film had debuted within phase 3.



Despite everything, the film gives us very well-crafted moments courtesy of the director Cate Shortland where we see an intimate approach when the characters of Natasha romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) interact with each other, although these efforts to give the film its own style that immerses us in the protagonists fade away when scenes of actions and typical Marvel jokes appear that despite seeking to create a large scale simply only fulfill without pain and glory.

The tone of the story is another wasted opportunity, as the opening minutes of “Black Widow” and its opening credits sequence are some of the densest within Marvel Studios, being one of the few notable moments creating a sense of discomfort for the real-world themes that they reflect, after that we come across a very linear direction, and more exhibition dialogue than scenes that show us situations that would have been interesting and productive if they had produced. The above is bittersweet because it is one of those films within the UCM that you seek to take advantage of all its elements of itself but simply does not put all the meat on the grill.

Characters

It is difficult to discern what is the result of Natasha Romanoff’s character development in this film, it is not a “farewell letter”, nor do I think it consolidates her as her best version in the UCM or that it allows us an in-depth analysis of what it is. what makes the heroine who she is, for better or for worse that has already been presented by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “The Winter Soldier” where it is best coupled. Unfortunately I think that Natasha Romanoff within the MCU always lacked of a decisive and iconic moment in life that fully define the convictions of his character.



Yelena Belova has a compelling intro but not one that blows your mind or creates a great impression. by stealing the spotlights how is it with Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in “Batman v Superman” or Laura / X-23 in “Logan.” Yelena is a good addition, Florence has a lot of fun with the character, she is charismatic but there is no delving into her reasons for being of her character and her chemistry with Scarlett does not seem like anything from another world to me.

The other characters of Natasha’s “family” presented in the story, while useful for the plot, is frustrating that no risks that makes the audience care about them or that they really feel that they are in extreme danger and that affects Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (“David Harbor”) and Melina vostokoff (Rachel Weiz) which are not very taken advantage of.

Alexei spends most of history trying necessarily be a comic relief either because of his lack of tact with the women in his environment or because he is a person whose only way of life is to remember his old glories, which for many will result in a heavy character that will not please many. Melina is the weakest of the family quartet since she is practically relegated during the entire film without showing their true motivations or because from one moment to another he decides to join his protagonists. Possibly this movie could only work with Natasha and Yelena.

The antagonistic forces of the Red Room do not leave me positive feelings either, since like many other factors within the film they are not taken advantage of and in the long run. They’re just spy movie villain cliches that pass with more pain than glory, Taskmaster included.

Verdict

Compared to other recent movies in the superhero genre directed by female directors and starring women, “Black Widow” seems to me to be below both installments of “Wonder Woman”, even the recent sequel “1984” however criticized it may be, but I also find it a few steps better than “Captain Marvel” or “Birds of Prey.” The new installment of Marvel Studios is a regular and unimportant film that should have served as an interlude between some chapters of phase 3. His zero ambition did not allow his character to achieve the glory and consolidation that his character deserved.

Natasha says “Good Bye”, by Errol Cabrera

After almost 27 months of waiting, Marvel returns to the cinema with a tape that fans have been asking for since the dawn of its Cinematic Universe (UCM). A film that takes advantage of its late conception and does justice to a vital character of the MCU: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

The specialized press praised the feature film, it obtained a “fresh” rating with 80% favorable comments on Rotten Tomatoes (310 opinions, 247 positive) and 68 of Metacritic goalscore (50 criticism, 37 favorable, 11 mixed and 2 negative) indicating “Criticism Generally Favorable ”.

Expert consensus:

The deeper themes of Black Widow are drowned out in all the action, but it’s still a solidly entertaining indie adventure complete with an all-star supporting cast.

The audience surrendered at the foot of the film, in Rotten Tomatoes it obtained a 92% acceptance based on more than 2,500 comments, the user score in Metacritic is 6.7 out of 10 (227 reviews, 143 favorable, 35 mixed and 49 negative) indicating “Generally Favorable Reviews” and in CinemaScore it shows A- on a scale from A + to F.

In a personal capacity, the film fulfills the promise. A story that explores Natasha Romanoff, touches on sensitive current issues, with a tinge of espionage and covers several blank spaces within the MCU. The script is correct, entertaining, moving, perfectly develops the main characters, delivers very good action scenes and unexpected plot twists (the identity of Taskmaster not so much), some a la “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (Anthony & Joe Russo, 2014). The opening credits are a great success, humor, a trademark of La Casa de las Ideas, is far from the usual marvelita but is excellent and is appreciated when it makes an appearance in the film. The action scenes are spectacular, as is customary within the MCU, sensational hand-to-hand matches were announced and the film overflows with anticipation, Natasha vs Yelena & the Widows & Taskmaster round 1 makes the eyes jump out of their sockets. Black Widow’s special (signature fighting move) never gets old.

A small stop before continuing, I was filled with joy when the UCM arrived in my small country, Cuba. The scene was not filmed in the Greater Antilles, but seeing his name in a Marvel Studios blockbuster is a source of great pride for any Cuban.

The interpretations are one of the pillars of the film, Scarlett Johansson is EXCELLENT like ever as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, born to play the character. Florence Pugh is a force of nature and a true scene stealer, her Yelena Belova is magnetic, dazzling, moving and hilarious, a great relay for “ScarJo” within UCM. David Harbor’s Red Guardian exudes charisma, Rachel Weisz’s Melina is correct, Ever Anderson’s young Natasha is a hit, Ray Winstone’s Dreykov delivers just like OT Fagbenle’s Mason, despite having little screen time .

Not everything is thumbs up and cheers on the tape, the Sun also has spots, the special effects are uneven they work at some times and at others they are far removed from the Marvel level (the CGI in the Taskmaster vs Natasha & Red Guardian fights is very notable, as well as in several scenes of the third act). The famous story of Budapest was mostly in dialogue, very short of flashbacks and without Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton / Hawkeye. The villain Taskmaster is wasted, at the beginning of the film he impresses by devouring each scene, but in the second half he is quite diluted. Her showdown with the Red Guardian and the final round with Natasha are very short, as is the representation of her abilities. Finally, the film leaves a tiny sour taste in your mouth for Natasha’s final destination, it would have worked much better within the MCU if it was released pre Avengers: Endgame (Anthony & Joe Russo, 2019).

Black Widow is not a top movie from Marvel Studios or low, it is the film that fans of the Avenger Original needed, one that pays tribute to the character and interpretation of Scarlett Johansson.