Natasha Dupeyrón is reunited with her father after a year

“He is the happiest in the world and for him there is neither pity nor any disease that limits him. He is the sweetest, mischievous, loving, reckless, funny, affectionate, he always has stories to tell and the way he tells them is unique. You can’t not be happy when you see it. “

“I deeply admire him. I think he is one of the best actors in Mexico. He is my acting teacher, my motivation, the one who gives the best advice. He shared his passion for acting with me since I was little, everything I know about I owe it to him. Whenever I go to a casting or have an important scene, I call him and from the second he answers ‘Natita, my life’ fills me with passion, energy and confidence, he helps me character and he tells me – you have it, that’s it. And I believe him. I miss him a lot and I can’t see him, but I always feel him with me. “

Happy birthday to Humberto Dupeyrón!