Natanael Cano walks in Miami accompanied by his security team

Natanael Cano is at the peak of his success at only 19 years old. The exponent of the lying corridos still has goals to meet.

In addition to having performed at the Latin American Music Awards ceremony a few days ago and having won in the category of Mexican Regional Favorite Song, Natanael Cano continues to make plans for the future.

It is not enough that the 19-year-old man born in Hermosillo has reached this point in his career, he knows perfectly well that his career can take him even further.

His influence in the current music industry has made him worthy of a collaboration with Alejandro Fernández, with whom he interacts in the video for “Amor Tumbado”.

Although the clip was released on April 15, it already has more than 4 million views and has become a symbol of union between two genres and audiences. However, “El Potrillo” silenced the comments on their networks, since their followers did not seem to be entirely happy with the result.

Despite his detractors, Natanael has no qualms about creating music inspired by his experiences and is very clear that he does not need to be pigeonholed into just one musical expression, but that if he wishes, he can experiment with trap, hip-hop or whatever musical genre he wants. .

Although his first success occurred in 2018, Natanael is more current than ever, since he has known how to mix Mexican folklore with younger sounds and expressions to please a more diverse audience, which has been willing to listen to him.

Despite criticism, he has remained firm to his expression and has reaped quite a few successes in his career, as well as followers who admire him thanks to his own style. Even Bad Bunny, with whom he also has a single, has said that he admires Natanael’s freshness and proposal.

Accompanied by his security team, he was seen touring Miami without showing any pose; Although for him, money is synonymous with success, he has not been blinded by fame or recognition.