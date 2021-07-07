Natanael Cano suffers a car accident – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The creator of the “Corrido lying down”, Natanael Cano, suffered a car accident, so he made it known through his official social networks. According to the stories he uploaded to his Instagram account, the car he was traveling in collided with two other cars.

There were two videos with which the Sonoran singer released the news, in which he is seen in perfect health, calm and waiting for the corresponding protocols to be carried out.

The first video was recorded by who seems to be one of his companions, the artist Gabito Ballesteros, who was with Natanael hours before the event.

The second was from the interpreter of ‘Porte exuberante’ who shows how his car was after the crash. He also wrote in the story “Papito in good”, which may be a reference to the fact that it was only material damage. It is not yet known exactly where it happened, but it could be on one of the roads in the United States.

Recently, Natanael Cano released the album ‘A mis 20’, with which he seeks to reach new ears, remain among the taste of his fans and, above all, that more people know his style of lying corridos.