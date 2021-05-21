Natanael Cano offers educational “tips” – The News of Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Natanael Cano once again generated controversy in social networks, because after the lawsuits he had with regional music singers such as Pepe Aguilar and Julio Preciado, now the singer of lying corridos has expressed several ideas against the educational system.

Through three stories on his Instagram account, the 20-year-old artist born in Hermosillo, Sonora, pointed out that parents should stop educating their children “to be employees,” in addition to revealing that he preferred home schooling and the “school of life” to the classrooms.

“Stop educating your children for a world that no longer exists. Stop educating your children to be employees. Let your children do what they are passionate about and not by studying insignificant things in such a difficult world. Education is at home, in the family, ”Cano wrote.

Later, the interpreter of “Amor tumbado” asserted that “sometimes the best ideas do not occupy a university degree.”

“I got tired of the old and lost system in which I was studying, and I started to study myself, and here I am. The school of life does not fail or end ”, he added.

Finally, the singer reminded his former teachers: “Greetings to my former teachers, I know they see me there.”