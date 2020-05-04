WWE superstar Natalya pays tribute his grandfather Stu Hart

Former female champion Natalya honored her grandfather, the legendary Stu Hart on Twitter.

She shared several photos and stories about him since today is his birthday. One of the stories he shared was how Stu coached a women’s baseball team in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Here are the tweets Natalya posted:

Happy birthday to Hall of Fame member and Hart family patriarch, Stu Hart🖤 My grandfather taught us to be tough as nails and keep the Dungeon strong🖤

Bret and Owen lost in thought as Stu waves his cowboy hat during the Calgary Stampede Parade.

My grandfather always encouraged and pressured women in sports. Here is a rare photo of Stu in 1938 training a women’s baseball team in Edmonton, Alberta. Thank you for sharing this photo with me @StomperGouldie.

Stu Hart’s Legacy

Hart is considered by many to be one of the most important and respected people in the history of professional wrestling. In his years in business, he managed a wrestling school where more than 40 wrestlers were at the top of sports entertainment.

